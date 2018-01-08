Board of Education members sworn in

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education swore in its newest members at the beginning of its annual organizational meeting on Monday evening.

Holly Herbst and Kent Zimmerman joined incumbent Melissa Pruszynski, who was appointed to the Board in March after the death of Board President Bruce Sucher, in being administered the oath of office.

After the oath was administered, Rodney Washburn was elected to serve as President for 2018 with Herbst as the Vice President.

The Board also adopted a meeting schedule for 2018 with a few notable changes from previous years. With only one exception, meetings will begin at 5:30 p.m. The lone exception is the February 27 meeting which will be held at 8:30 a.m. as part of Youth in Government day which is annually sponsored by the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club.

Additionally, the Board opted not to schedule work sessions in February, April, July, and November. It was noted that if the need existed, the Board could schedule special meetings as needed with 24 hours notice.

The Board also made appointments to several committees and boards. Herbst and Washburn were appointed to the Financial Advisory Committee, Washburn was appointed to the Vandalia Parks and Recreation committee, Pruszynski was appointed as the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) legislative liaison, Zimmerman as the OSBA Student Achievement appointee, and Russ Garman, the district’s Director of Resources and Staff Services, as the Board’s representative to the Vandalia-Butler Foundation’s Visions Committee.

Zimmerman was also appointed to the district’s representative to the Miami Valley Career Technology Center. Board Member Mary Kilsheimer was also appointed as the OSBA Annual Business Delegate with Zimmerman as the alternate.

During the work session, Superintendent Rob O’Leary gave an update on the district’s move to moving all Board agendas and documents to a new cloud-based service called BoardDocs.

“We are getting more comfortable and familiar with it,” said O’Leary.

He said that the district hopes Board members can undergo training in January in order to fully implement the system. A mock board meeting, which will include the electronic recording of votes, will then be held.

The Board also approved the district’s financial reports for October and November.

The Board was slated to enter executive session to continue discussion of O’Leary’s goals and the evaluation tools for the Superintendent and Treasurer but Kilsheimer urged the Board to delay that discussion until the January 23 business meeting due to the absence of Pruszynski who left the meeting early. The Board agreed and deferred further discussion until later in the month.

The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education will hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the board office. The meeting is open to the public.

