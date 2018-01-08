Helke receives MAC Grants

VANDALIA — Helke Elementary was awarded three $500 grants through the 2017 MAC Grants program. This program is sponsored by local McDonald’s owner/operators and has a goal to “Make Activities Count” within the classroom. Teachers Mirinda Roberts, Amber Pelfrey, Amy Heis, and Emily Boggs spent part of their winter break shopping at Lakeshore in Columbus, where they were able to purchase $1500 on new classroom materials.

“Our students are going to love all of the new science and math materials for hands-on learning,” said Heis.

