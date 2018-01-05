Vandalia Cultural Arts seeking grant applications

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Cultural Arts Committee is now accepting grant applications for the 2018 funding cycle. The committee has up to $7,500 to grant to for activities, programs, performances and organizations that increase understanding, exposure and awareness of the arts, among the greatest number and broadest range of Vandalia citizens, in the most efficient manner.

Application packets can be found by clicking here here or by going to the city’s web page www.vandaliaohio.org.

The deadline for submission is February 16.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_VandaliaLogo.jpg