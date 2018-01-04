Posted on by

Vandalia Senior Center celebrates December birthdays


The Vandalia Senior Center braved bone-chilling temperatures to celebrate December birthdays last week. Pictured left to right are Lonnie Pence, George Allison, Sonja Marsh, Janet Pace, and Iris Siebert. Thanks to Friendship Village for providing the cake.


Contributed photo

