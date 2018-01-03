Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 18

Hardwicke, theft, Unknown subject entered unlocked vehicle and took a Garmin GPS and 3 phone cords.

N. Dixie Drive, theft, Investigation revealed that a suspect made several deposits into the ATM of the Monroe Federal bank using empty envelopes. The suspect removed the money after the fraudulent deposits and stole $1,960.00 in cash from the ATM.

December 19

Walmart, theft, A male shoplifter was caught in the parking lot with a television he just stole. The suspect was arrested for theft in addition to an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart, 3465 York Commons Blvd in Butler Township regarding a theft in progress. The suspect was apprehended past the last point of sale with merchandise concealed on his person. Suspect was issued a Vandalia Municipal Court summons.

Hampton Inn, warrant arrest, Homeless subject located at hotel, and arrested after found to have warrant.

Honeycutt, criminal trespass, Daughter called to report that mother was inside the home despite having been trespassed. Mother was summoned into Vandalia Municipal Court.

December 20

Steak ‘N Shake, theft, responded to the Steak N Shake Restaurant for a theft of a book bag. An unknown black male had reached over the counter and stole the book bag, while the victim sat in another booth. There was no description of the suspect vehicle.

Walmart, theft, I was dispatched to Walmart for a juvenile female who was detained for shoplifting. The juvenile was charged and taken to the juvenile justice center.

N. Dixie Drive, theft, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. Upon arrival I spoke to subject who advised that someone stole a 6 Volt battery from his fork life and two 12 Volt batteries from is Chevy Suburban.

Walmart, theft, On this date, I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, I spoke Walmart asset protection, and she advised that the male subject had concealed items and went past the past point of sale without paying for the concealed items. He was arrested and transported to the county jail.

December 21

Walmart, theft, Investigation revealed that a suspect removed 52 items worth $394.70 from Walmart without paying. The suspect was found to possibly be in possession of drugs.

Police department, theft, Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect had acquired bank account information of the victims and had wrote several checks.

December 22

Red Lion Inn, theft of a motor vehicle, Vehicle left running in motel lot was taken by an unknown subject.

December 23

Red Roof Inn, possession of drugs, Investigation reveals that the staff of Red Roof Inn requested police to evict, and trespass, a guest from a room. Further investigation revealed the guest, and a second person, had been using crystal meth, and were in possession of a pipe with resin, as well as crystal meth.

Walmart, theft, On this date, I was dispatched to Walmart on a report of two female shoplifters concealing items. Upon arrival, Jessica D. Lawson and Brandi R. Jones were arrested for theft and transported to the county jail, without incident.

Honeycutt, criminal trespass, Subject trespassing at residence again, arrested and transported to jail.

Persons charged or arrested

Travion D. Montgomery, 38, theft without consent, warrant arrest for theft

Tony E. Perdue, 34, theft

Timothy J. Townsley, 37, warrant arrest for escape

Juvenile arrest for theft, warrant arrest for theft

Cody A. Lawson, 22, theft

Christina D. Parsons, 26, warrant arrest for endangering children

Lisa A. Clark, 53, theft without consent

Jeffrey L. Fies, 57, drug paraphernalia, drug possession

Michael L. Hagedorn, 33, possession of criminal tools, drug paraphernalia, drug possession

Brandi R. Jones, 34, theft without consent

Jessica D. Lawson, 35, theft without consent

Deshawn A. Russell. 27, driving under suspension

Lucinda L. Blythe, 53, criminal trespass

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_ButlerPolice.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.