Vandalia Police Reports

December 5

Unknown suspect(s) broke out the rear passenger window of a vehicle parked on Bristol Drive. The investigation continues.

A complainant had the back window of her vehicle broken out on Webster Street and her purse stolen. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that unknown an unknown person struck his vehicle while it was parked in front of his apartment on Timberlake Drive. The investigation continues.

Plates were removed from a vehicle per BMV order after it was found parked in front of the Vandalia Police Department.

A complainant reported that unknown person(s) used her debit card to remove funds from her account. The investigation continues.

Ivan Smith was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/public intoxication after being found lying on the ground beside his vehicle at the Shell station on National Road. He was released to a sober friend.

Dallace D. Womble was arrested on a warrant out of Miamisburg Municipal Court after police responded to an incident at the Airport Inn. Nickie Storer was also arrested on warrants out of Fairborn Municipal Court and Montgomery County Common Pleas. She was also issued a summons for falsification for giving police a false name. Both were taken to the county jail.

December 6

David Crosby was found to be intoxicated and walking on Poe Avenue. He was arrested and transported to the Hawthorne Suites where he was released to his wife.

An officer had his badge, wallet, and ID card stolen from his vehicle in Cincinnati. A report was filed with the Cincinnati Police.

December 7

Unknown suspect(s) entered an unlocked vehicle on Ronald St. and stole a computer, GPS unit, and cash. The investigation continues.

A suspect took a taxi cab from Carroll, OH to an address on Buttercup Avenue and then refused to pay. He left his Ohio ID card and prepaid debit card in the vehicle. Police intend to get a warrant for theft. The investigation continues.

December 8

A male and female stole nine bottles from the Rite Aid store at National and Dixie. The investigation continues.

A juvenile female was arrested after an argument with her father during which she punched him. She was transported to the juvenile detention center.

December 9

A group of juveniles stole a traffic light from the city storage barn in order to use it to decorate a club house. They were released to their parents.

December 10

Andrew Shelton was issued a summons for persistent disorderly conduct after being intoxicated and getting into an argument. He was released to a family member.

Dwayne Hollenshed was arrested for domestic violence after an an argument with his child’s mother. He was taken to the county jail.

Deairriontae Minton was arrested for domestic violence after an incident involving his girlfriend. He was taken to the county jail.

Plates were removed from a vehicle on Poe Avenue per BMV confiscation order.

December 11

License plates were confiscated from a vehicle on Timberlake Drive per BMV order. The owner could not be located to notify.

A complainant reported two money orders were stolen from an apartment on Timberlake Drive. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

