Vandalia Senior Center calendar

VANDALIA — The following is a list of events at the Vandalia Senior Center in December:

Soup and hoops

You are invited to sign up to be treated to a dinner of soup and more on Friday, January 12, at 6:15 p.m. at Vandalia-Butler High School. Afterwards you can attend the basketball game for free. Vandalia is playing against Trotwood. Drive through the main entrance on Alkaline Springs Road. Stay on the right and park in the back section by the SAC (Student Athletic Center). The dinner is in the banquet room. In past years, there were high school students to guide you to the room.

Lunch and Learn

Zois Financial – January 11 at 11 a.m.

Vasilis Zois from the Zois Financial Company will be providing lunch. Zois Financial is located near Centerville. The presentation will be “Planning For A Better Retirement: Paying For Long-Term Care.” The presentation will cover new changes in Medicare and Medicaid that may affect seniors, and how to plan around these changes. We will be covering topics that include how to lever- age and protect their wealth to help pay for long-term care in the event they may need it in the future.

Cypress Point – January 12 at noon

Poetry Potts will bring food from the Cypress Pointe kitchen. The Huber Heights Fire Department Outreach Educational Team with the Vandalia Fire Department will present “What Would You Do Until EMS Arrives?” Your sense of time can be distorted when stressed during an emergency and two minutes can feel like twenty minutes while waiting for EMS to arrive. They will present information on what to do and how to cope while waiting for help.

Brookhaven – January 16 at noon

Tresa Arnold from Brookhaven will have their caterers, Brookberry, bring your lunch. Brookhaven’s nurse, Lisa, will present “Ready for Winter?” She will talk about preparations that you can make to be safe this winter. Lisa will discuss conditions that you need to be aware of that could put you in danger.

Grace Hospice – January 26 at noon

Michele Besecker from Grace Hospice will be ordering box lunches from the Bakehouse. Michele and Reanna Goffe will be talking about all the different choices you have when you volunteer.

Thrivent – January 30 at noon

Kevin Larger from Thrivent will be providing lunch. He has over 25 years of experience assisting indi- viduals with financial matters ranging from interest rates, mortgages, saving, and arranging their finances. He will be talking about “Finding Financial Peace and Contentment”. We will review the book “Your New Money Mindset” and discuss ways to find contentment within your income, while still finding ways to share your time, talent and treasure with others less fortunate.”

Free exercise classes

Stonespring Transitional Care Center is offering two 10:30 a.m. classes on the second and fourth Fridays of the month instructed by two licensed physical therapists. Classes will adapt to tailor towards the needs of the participants incorporating different intensity methods and educa- tion into the circuit. Please sign up for each session so they can plan ahead.

Free Golden Qi class

Try out the FREE Golden Qi Class on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Golden Qi is a form of Tai Chi that is performed while sitting. This exercise improves balance, reduces joint pain, increases calmness, improves reasoning abilities, and improves the quality of your life. This class can be taken by anyone including those with balance issues, using a cane, or walker.

Reach the Vandalia Senior Center at (937) 898-1232.

