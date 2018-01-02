Vandalia Council begins new year

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council held its first meeting of 2018 on Tuesday evening and began the evening with Mayor Arlene Setzer administering the oath of office to incumbents Candice Farst, Dave Lewis, and Mike Blakesly.

That ceremony kicked off a short organizational meeting that also saw Richard Herbst as Vice Mayor for 2018.

Council members were also appointed to various committees. Dave Lewis was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Bob Ahlers to the Golf Advisory Board, while Farst was appointed to both the Cultural Arts Committee and the Public Art in Vandalia Committee.

After the organizational meeting was closed, council held its regular business meeting.

Council approved the completion of the Cassel Hills Golf Course bunker renovation project at a cost of $126,950. Phase I of the project was done in 2017 while Phase II, to be completed in winter/spring of 2018, will involve the reconstruction of 18 bunkers.

The bid was awarded to Topp Shape Enterprises who recently completed the first phase of the project.

Council also authorized City Manager Jon Crusey to enter into an Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) agreement with Montgomery County and with MSW Plastics USA. The Montgomery County Commissioners recently approved a $320,000 ED/GE grant for the company as part of an $11 million project for the company to purchase and renovate the former Encon facility on Ventnor Avenue.

The company projects 35 new full-time equivalent positions over a 3-year period with an estimated payroll of $1.3 million annually.

Council also approved annual hardware and software support renewal for the city’s firewall at a cost of $11,074.

In other annual appointments, council appointed Setzer to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) and to MVRPC’s Transportation Coordinating Committee. Assistant City Manager was appointed as the alternate; Public Works Director Rob Cron was appointed to MVRPC’s Technical Committee; and Setzer was appointed to the First Suburbs Consortium with Herbst as the alternate. Vandalia’s Mayor is required to be appointed to the Montgomery County Community Improvement Corporation.

During his report to council, Crusey said that the Parks and Recreation and the Public Works Departments are offering Vandalia residents free recycling of their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees at the Sports Complex until January 20.

Regular curb service for disposal of trees begins the first week of January.

Crusey also noted that city offices will be closed on January 15 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. As such, council’s second meeting of the month will be held on Tuesday, January 16 at 7 p.m. A workshop will be held immediately prior to the meeting at a time to be announced.

