Steven Reed agency officially opens

VANDALIA — Many things come full circle in life, and that was the case on Tuesday as members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed the opening of the Steven Reed State Farm Insurance agency at 77 Dellsing Drive in Vandalia.

Reed, who began his career in 1986, had many early ties to Vandalia despite his office being in Englewood. Reed and his wife Paula have been long-time members of the Vandalia-Butler Optimist Club an welcomed the opportunity to open an office in Vandalia. Reed will continue to have an office in Englewood.

“We really appreciate you,” said Reed. “I was 22 when I came to Vandalia, I met my wife because of the agent that was here and through some dear friends here. It’s really neat and nostalgic coming back and I think good things are going to happen. We are happy to be here.”

“I’m glad they are back,” said Vandalia City Council Member Candice Farst. “This shows your involvement maintained in Vandalia and we are certainly glad to have you back.”

That sentiment was echoed by Chamber Chairman of the Board Don Schweitzer.

Steven Reed Insurance Agency can be reached in Vandalia by calling 898-1331.

Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed the opening of the Steven Reed State Farm Insurance Agency at 77 Dellsing Drive on Tuesday afternoon. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/01/web1_Reed-1.jpg Members of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce welcomed the opening of the Steven Reed State Farm Insurance Agency at 77 Dellsing Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.