Library fiction contest to begin

DAYTON — Area teens interested in creative writing are invited to enter the Dayton Metro Library’s Teen Fiction Contest, January 1-31, 2018. The contest is open to teens in grades 7 through 12 who reside in Montgomery County.

Teens can enter in one of three categories: Flash Fiction for stories of under 500 words, General Fiction for stories of 500-2,000 words, and Fan Fiction (up to 2,000 words).

“We want teens to tell us an interesting, unique, scary, sad, or funny story,” said Teen Services Librarian Mary Beth Rogers. “The stories will be judged on creativity, plot, and characters – but spelling, grammar, and punctuation are important too.”

Winners will be chosen in two age categories: Grades 7-9 and Grades 10-12. Winners receive an Amazon gift card in the amount of $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 third place in each category. An awards presentation is scheduled for Saturday, March 17, 2:00 in the Main Library Bassani Theater Off Third.

Entries must be typed and submitted via email to TeenContest@DaytonMetroLibrary.org by January 31, 2018.

For full contest rules and information, call (937) 463-2665, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Teens or email TeenContest@DaytonMetroLibrary.org.

