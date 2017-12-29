McBee celebrates 25 years with The Nurturing Nest

BUTLER TWP. — The Nurturing Nest Early Care & Education Center, located at 3634 Maxton Rd. in Butler Township, is proud to announce that Kimberly McBee, program administrator and executive director, is celebrating 25 years with the center. Kimberly has a proven commitment to the well-being, development, and education of young children in the Vandalia-Butler area.

Communities benefit from early childhood programs with low turnover and highly trained, qualified staff members. “The research clearly shows that long-term relationships between early childhood program staff, children, and their families benefit children’s overall development,” said Chad Nunamaker, M.S.Ed., Director of Curriculum and Kindergarten Program Lead, “and our center is fortunate to have several staff members who have a long-term commitment to young children and their families.” Staff turnover within early childhood programs is a problem across the country. Studies have found that over a third of early childhood program administrators leave within two years of starting.

Kimberly McBee has lived in the Vandalia-Butler area since 1987 and started at The Nurturing Nest in 1992 as a Pre-Kindergarten teacher. In 2000, Kimira Zehnder, who founded the center in 1989, stepped down as program administrator, turned the center into a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and appointed Kimberly McBee as a co-administrator. She became the sole program administrator in 2013.

“I am thankful to be a part of this wonderful center, to provide love and support to my staff, and quality early care and education to the children we serve each day, for so many years,” said Kimberly McBee. “I look forward to many more years of watching each of my employees grow, learn, and continue to provide the best possible early experiences for young children in the Vandalia-Butler area.”

Kimberly McBee is a shining example of how a home-grown early childhood professional can give back to her community through committed service to young children and their families. The Nurturing Nest is a 4-Star Rated center under Ohio’s Step Up to Quality system, serves children from ages 6 weeks – 3rd Grade, and has a private, full-day Kindergarten program. The center can be contacted at (937) 890-4245.

Kimberly McBee recently celebrated her 25th anniversary at the Nurturing Nest in Butler Township. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Kim.jpg Kimberly McBee recently celebrated her 25th anniversary at the Nurturing Nest in Butler Township. Contributed photo