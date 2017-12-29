Abbey CU donates curriculum to Butler HS

VANDALIA — Abbey Credit Union is donating Ramsey Solutions’ Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to Butler High School. Foundations in Personal Finance is the premier curriculum for teaching financial literacy to students.

“Abbey has a mission to make a difference in the community,” said Blanca Ortiz, VP of Community and Business Development at Abbey Credit Union. “We want to help our kids and young adults to understand the foundation of financial wellness to improve their well-being and quality of life.”

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey created Foundations in Personal Finance, an easy to use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.

More than three million students have taken Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide. Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a primary or supplemental resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family consumer science, business mathematics and personal finance.

For more information on the curriculum, go to daveramsey.com/school.