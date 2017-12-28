Township residents to see water/sewer rates increase

BUTLER TWP. — Water and rates for Butler Township residents will go up by a double digit percentage increase on January 1.

In mid-November, the Montgomery County Environmental Services announced it was raising water and sewer rates by an average of 14% as part of a five-year rate increase plan intended to raise $750 million for replacement and repair or water and sewer lines.

The rate increase does not apply to Vandalia residents. That city operates its own water system with Tipp City. Those two cities and Huber Heights operate their own wastewater system.

“Like many systems across the country, we have an aging system and this rate increase is necessary to help us replace and maintain our water and sewer system,” said County Administrator Joe Tuss. “We had low or no rate increases for eight years, and we just can’t put this off any longer.”

After the 2018 increase, rates will increase 5.6% per year for the next five years.

According to the county, rates increases have averaged 2.5% since 2007 with no increases from 2010-2103 or in 2017.

“It was important to keep rates low to help families and businesses during the recession,” said Montgomery County Commission President Dan Foley. “We now have a sustainable, long-term plan to maintain our water and sewer system, but we need to invest in the systems to reach that goal. We’ve waited for the appropriate time to move forward with a new rate plan, and that time is now.”

Over half the county’s water and sewer lines are 50 years or older. The county repairs around 350 water main breaks per year at a cost of $2 million.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.