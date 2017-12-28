Vandalia alters water, sewer late charges

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council gave final approval an ordinance that will change the city’s fee structure for delinquent water, sewer, and stormwater accounts. The changes are part of an update to “amend or delete outdated practices…related to utility billings and delinquent charges.” The changes, which were approved after a second reading at the Dec. 18 council meeting, are outlined below:

All Accounts

Residential/Commercial Accounts – 15% delinquent charge after 15th business day of the month

Deposits will only be collected on residential properties for rental properties

Metered Accounts

 $25 trip fee for turn-on

 Residential – no minimum charge for inactive accounts

 Turn on/off fee for sanitary sewer eliminated

 Water and sewer credit provided for leaks and pools

Unmetered Account

 Residential/Commercial – $15 delinquent fee

 Accounts must be in name of owner (not tenant)

Stormwater Fees

Equivalent Residential Unit increased from $2.00 per ERU to $2.30 per ERU

Single-family residence changed to include all residential properties with four or less units

In other action, the council approved amended supplemental appropriations for 2017 in two funds.

The General Fund would be changed to reflect a donation of $4,100 toward the purchase of a Sparky suit for the Fire Prevention Bureau.

An additional $5,100 will be used to generate refunds to 37 residents who were billed the balance of costs not covered by insurance for EMS transport. Those balances, totaling $5057.98, were billed in error and residents paid the city for the balance.

It is the city’s policy that once insurance is billed and pays a portion of the billing, city residents are not billed for the balance.

Council also approved $50,000 as part of the ballpark fence replacement project at the Sports Complex. The city received five proposals with Burcor Fencing, LLC bidding $19.65 per linear foot.

The funds allocated will allow fences to be replaced on 6 out of 11 outfield fences.

Council also approved a new public defender service agreement with Montgomery County. The fee per case is increasing 2% from $146 per case to $148.92 per case.

The council also gave a nod for City Manager Jon Crusey to enter into an agreement with the Miami Valley Communications Council (MVCC) along with other cities in the region for electrical aggregation. The current agreement with MVCC and IGS Energy doesn’t expire until 2019, but due to lower electrical rates IGS is willing to provide a lower rate with an 18-month extension.

Vandalia is expected to save more than $25,000 over the term of the extended contract.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Tuesday, January 2 at 7 p.m. Council will hold a workshop immediately prior to the meeting at a time to be determined. Both meetings are open to the public.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

