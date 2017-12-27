Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

November 27

A bicycle was found outside the fence of Cassel Hills Pool. It was placed in police property.

Angela Bowling was arrested for OVI after a citizen reported her erratic driving. She was released to a family member.

A complainant reported that her boyfriend assaulted her and stole her vehicle. She refused to fill out a written statement or press charges. The case is being forwarded to prosecutors for review.

November 28

Rikol Jones was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court after he was taken into custody by Kettering Police. Vandalia took custody of Jones and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail.

November 29

Barry Richards was arrested for OVI after officers responded to an accident on Buttercup Ave. He was released to his mother.

A complainant on Poe Avenue reported a stolen vehicle. The investigation continues.

November 30

A female reported her adult son cashed fraudulent checks from her and her husband’s accounts in excess of $8,000 beginning in August. The investigation continues.

A resident on N. Dixie Dr. reported that her apartment was entered while she was gone. She refused to file a report.

Kenneth and Jaime Roesch were both arrested on warrants for probation violation out of Lebanon Municipal Court after being found at the Knights Inn. Custody was transferred at US Arena.

Nathan Ross was arrested for felony illegal cultivation of marijuana after officers responded to an address on Volkman where a child was crying outside. He was taken to the county jail.

Michael Breen was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident on Halifax Dr.

December 1

A waitress at Waffle House reported a male left without paying his bill. The investigation continues.

December 2

A juvenile reported that three known subjects assaulted him. The investigation continues.

Desiree M. Gossard, 24, was arrested on two felony warrants at the Knights Inn after an anonymous tip. The warrants were out of Miamisburg for failure to appear and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation. She was taken to the county jail.

December 3

A mother reported her juvenile daughter ran away and has a history of running away. The juvenile was entered into LEADS as missing.

Christopher Handwerker was arrested on two felony warrants out of Montgomery County Common Pleas court for possession of heroin and possession of cocaine. He was taken to the county jail.

December 4

Bill Swartz was arrested after a complainant reported he was beating on her apartment door. He was found in possession of a firearm and charged with using weapons while intoxicated, assault, and disorderly conduct/public intoxication. He was taken to the county jail and his vehicle towed.

A complainant on Stop Eight Road reported someone cut a chain on a gate. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that he had a few people inside his motel room and fell asleep. When he woke up his truck was stolen. The investigation continues.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

