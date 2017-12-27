Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 10

Hooters, theft, Four suspects left the restaurant without paying their bill. The restaurant manager advised he did not want to pursue any criminal charges in this matter and did not authorize his employee to call the police in the first place. The suspect left a gift card with zero balance and an older model cell phone with a cracked screen (placed in BTPD property room).

Fricker’s, theft, Known suspect ordered and consumed $51.50 worth of food and beverage and left without paying for it. Suspect was identified by the manager on duty.

Miller Lane, domestic violence, While intoxicated, the female suspect attacked her adult daughter, and her daughter’s fiance while they were asleep in the bed of the hotel room they were sharing for the night. Noticeable scratches on both victim’s and the suspect’s only injury was a broken fingernail.

Maxton Road, robbery, On Sunday, December 10, 2017 the victim was assaulted and injured during a robbery at an unknown address by two known subjects.

Wainscott, theft, Unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway and stole a wallet containing her credit cards. The victim received a fraud alert via text message after the suspect attempted to use one of her cards at a gas station.

Meeker Road, theft, unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle parked in front of his residence and stole an older model cell phone. This suspect is believed to be responsible for several other thefts/attempts including a motor vehicle theft in the area on this same date.

Fountain View, theft of motor vehicle, Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and retrieved the keys that were left in the vehicle. The suspect took the vehicle from the driveway without permission. The victim’s wallet, ID, credit cards, and other items were also in the vehicle, and the cards were used at various gas stations.

Little York, breaking and entering, Investigation revealed that sometime between 12/09/2017 and 12/10/2017, an unknown suspect gained access into residence at 2XXX Little York Road through a rear door. The suspect stole alcoholic beverages, and they broke items around the residence as well as damaging the walls and ceiling.

December 11

Whisper Creek, domestic violence, Domestic Violence case transferred by Vandalia Police Department.

N. Dixie Drive, theft by deception, Fraud claimed by fifth third corporate investigations through fifth third in township. Fraud committed by account holder.

December 12

Guilford, no offense, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of criminal damaging. Upon arrival I spoke to subject who advised that someone backed into his garage. He stated that he did not want a report, he just wanted us to be aware and do some extra patrols in the area. I advised that I would pass the information on to our other crews.

December 13

Drury Inn, no offense, A small amount of marijuana and a marijuana pipe were found in one of the rooms by a guest just checking in. The contraband was turned over to hotel management who then contacted police. Contraband has been packaged and marked for destruction.

December 14

Red Roof Inn, domestic violence, On 12/14/2017, Officers were dispatched to room #223 at the Red Roof Inn, located at 7370 Miller Lane, for a domestic violence complaint.

Walmart, theft, Female selected merchandise and walked past last point of purchase making no attempt to pay for items.

December 15

Walmart, domestic violence, On Friday, 12/15/17, Officers were dispatched to Walmart for a domestic violence between biological brothers. After transport to jail, baggies of drugs were found in the backseat area. The suspect was charged “N/C” for possession of a controlled substance and booked on the felony.

Maple Green, no offense listed, Officer Dexter and I were dispatched to Maple Green Court on a possible suicide attempt in progress by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sudachi Drive, no offense, Subject arrested for BTPD warrant. One half of a dirty gel cap with possible residue was found in the jean pocket of the arrestee. No criminal charges filed.

Smith Middle School, possession of marijuana, Student was caught bringing marijuana into Smith Middle School.

