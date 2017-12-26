Cupp honored for board service

Vandalia-Butler Board of Education President Bob Cupp, center, was honored by board members and staff for 12 years of service at the December 19 board meeting. Pictured left to right are Treasurer Eric Beavers, Board Member Missy Pruszynski, Cupp, Board Member Rodney Washburn, and Superintendent Rob O’Leary. Cupp has written a thank you to the community which you can find on page 4.

Vandalia-Butler Board of Education President Bob Cupp, center, was honored by board members and staff for 12 years of service at the December 19 board meeting. Pictured left to right are Treasurer Eric Beavers, Board Member Missy Pruszynski, Cupp, Board Member Rodney Washburn, and Superintendent Rob O’Leary. Cupp has written a thank you to the community which you can find on page 4. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_CuppBoard.jpg Vandalia-Butler Board of Education President Bob Cupp, center, was honored by board members and staff for 12 years of service at the December 19 board meeting. Pictured left to right are Treasurer Eric Beavers, Board Member Missy Pruszynski, Cupp, Board Member Rodney Washburn, and Superintendent Rob O’Leary. Cupp has written a thank you to the community which you can find on page 4. Contributed photo