Bruno makes surprise proposal

PVT Logan Bruno graduated from Butler in 2017 and left for Army Basic Training on August 29. He came home on Holiday Block Leave from his AIT where he is training to be a Mental Health Specialist. He surprised his girlfriend and all of his family by proposing to Cassidy Morris, who is a current student at Bowling Green University and also a 2017 graduate from Butler, when he arrived at Dayton Airport. They have been dating since their sophomore year.

PVT Logan Bruno graduated from Butler in 2017 and left for Army Basic Training on August 29. He came home on Holiday Block Leave from his AIT where he is training to be a Mental Health Specialist. He surprised his girlfriend and all of his family by proposing to Cassidy Morris, who is a current student at Bowling Green University and also a 2017 graduate from Butler, when he arrived at Dayton Airport. They have been dating since their sophomore year. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Proposal.jpeg PVT Logan Bruno graduated from Butler in 2017 and left for Army Basic Training on August 29. He came home on Holiday Block Leave from his AIT where he is training to be a Mental Health Specialist. He surprised his girlfriend and all of his family by proposing to Cassidy Morris, who is a current student at Bowling Green University and also a 2017 graduate from Butler, when he arrived at Dayton Airport. They have been dating since their sophomore year. Contributed photo