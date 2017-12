The Vandalia Division of Fire recently received a grant from FM Global and the Vandalia Lions Club to purchase a new suit for the Fire Prevention Bureau’s Sparky. Sparky is a fire safety dog used to teach children about fire safety messages.

The Vandalia Division of Fire recently received a grant from FM Global and the Vandalia Lions Club to purchase a new suit for the Fire Prevention Bureau’s Sparky. Sparky is a fire safety dog used to teach children about fire safety messages. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Sparky.jpeg The Vandalia Division of Fire recently received a grant from FM Global and the Vandalia Lions Club to purchase a new suit for the Fire Prevention Bureau’s Sparky. Sparky is a fire safety dog used to teach children about fire safety messages. Contributed photo