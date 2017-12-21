VBCSD adopts “next generation” board management technology

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City School district is leveraging Cloud-based technology to radically improve the governance process while saving staff time and taxpayer dollars. The remarkably easy-to-use service will allow the organization to maximize the effectiveness of their board meetings with increased transparency, providing a basis for better and more open communication with the public, while dramatically improving productivity and saving thousands of dollars annually.

The board management solution, called BoardDocs Pro, is an efficient paperless agenda solution on the market. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, BoardDocs Pro adds board management tools including Comprehensive Meeting Management, Policy Management and a Multi-purpose Library.

BoardDocs Pro uses a structured, collaborative Workflow that is specifically designed to meet the unique needs and legal requirements of public school boards. Further, the electronic distribution will not only save time and resources, but it will also provide unprecedented public access via the Vandalia-Butler City School’s Web site to agenda items and other board-related information. This process will allow interested parties to review information prior to meetings. After the meeting, individuals can review the agenda items and see what action the board took, complete with voting results. Documents associated with the meeting are automatically archived and can be accessed by date or by using the system’s comprehensive Search feature.

The new board management features can be accessed via the organization’s Web site at www.vbcsd.com. For questions regarding the governance initiative, contact Sally Owens, 937.415.6416.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_VB-1.jpg