Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

December 3

Unknown hotel, rape, Victim overdosed on carfentanil in Dayton. When she was revived in the hospital, she reported she may have been sexually assaulted in an unknown hotel, possibly in Butler Township. After initial investigation, it is not known for sure if an offense has happened, and if so, where it occurred.

McSmith, criminal damaging, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of someone egging a house and breaking a wind chime. Subject advised that sometime during the night, someone egged the residence and broke the wind chime. There are no suspects at this time and no witnesses to the crime.

Red Roof Inn, criminal damaging, Investigation reveals that tenant at room 245 of the Red Roof Inn damaged the room and contents without notification.

N. Dixie Drive, obstructing official business, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival I observed a person matching the description at the side of the building. I asked the subject to remove his hands from his pockets several times and he would not comply, he turned away from me and I asked him to stop. The subject then stated he had warrants and ran, north. I chased him on foot and caught him in the woods behind the vet clinic on North Dixie Drive. He was taken into custody and transported to the county jail for Obstruction and also the felony warrant out of Miami County.

December 4

Benchwood Road, domestic violence, The victim received multiple threatening phone calls from her ex-boyfriend who is also the father of her 9 year old son. The suspect was located at his nearby apartment and arrested for domestic violence and telecommunications harassment.

Red Lion Inn, possession of drugs, Responded to Red Lion for a suspicious vehicle. Female subject inside the vehicle advised that her friend “Loree” went into a room, but did not know the room number. K-9 conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to possible narcotics inside the vehicle. Crystal meth was located inside the vehicle. Female was arrested for possession of drugs.

N. Dixie @ Benchwood Road, possessing drug abuse instruments, Traffic stop, subject advised she had needles in vehicle, K9 alert, needles and crack pipes located.

December 5

Spanish Villa, stolen vehicle, Unlocked stolen vehicle taken from the parking lot sometime between Friday, 01 December 0100 to Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 1000 hours.

N. Dixie Drive, breaking and entering, On Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at 1654 hours I was dispatched to 9117 N. Dixie Drive in Butler Township, Montgomery County Ohio on a report of a breaking and entering. Upon arrival I spoke to subject who advised that someone cut the lock on her storage unit and took items. There are no witnesses and there are no suspects at this time.

Spitfire Sports Bar, assault, Officers were dispatched to the Spitfire Sports Bar for an assault that just occurred. Two suspects were arrested and charged.

December 6

Walmart, theft, Suspect selected videos and walked out of store passing last point of purchase making no attempt to pay for property.

Walmart, robbery, Investigation revealed that the suspect was in possession of a loaded firearm while committing a theft. Suspect was also in possession of 6 pills.

Walmart, theft, An adult male and a juvenile female were arrested for shoplifting at Walmart.

December 7

Meeker Road, theft, Theft of items from two unlocked vehicles at the residence.

Chipotle, possession of drugs, On today’s date I dispatched to Chipotle on Miller Lane on a report of a male and female slumped over in a vehicle unresponsive. Upon arrival, I found a male and female, slumped over in a white Ford Thunderbird, and they were not responding to me beating on the window. Male was transported to Grandview Hospital, and female was transported to the county jail. Both will be charged with possession of heroin.

Hooters, possessing drug abuse instruments, While investigating a suspicious person complaint, we located the subject who initially gave us false identification information. We found that she had an active warrant and was in possession of drug abuse instruments (syringes.)

December 8

A vehicle was stolen from the Red Roof Inn and a different stolen vehicle left behind.

Village Green, misuse of credit card, Investigation revealed that credit card / checking account information was obtained fraudulently and used to make several online transactions.

Walmart, theft, Subject concealed merchandise inside a large purse. Exited the store past all points of sale making no attempt to pay for said merchandise. Subject was arrested and charges sought.

Residence Inn, theft, Complainant reported that he dropped his billfold in the rear parking lot of the Residence Inn. He found the billfold lying on the business area computer desk, but $121.00 in cash was missing. A suspect was identified from motel security cameras. The suspect was contacted and returned the money. The victim did not want to pursue criminal charges.

December 9

Walmart, no offense listed, While on routine patrol, I ran the license plate (PJJ2523) of a vehicle parked by itself in the middle of the Walmart parking lot. The plate returned to an entered stolen vehicle through the Dayton Police Department.

Spitfire Sports Bar, domestic violence, on Saturday, December 9, 2017, at 0134 hours, I was dispatched to the Spitfire Sports Bar for a domestic violence complaint. A male victim was assaulted by his wife who left the scene. The suspect was detained by Clayton PD at an address in Clayton on the signed complaint. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and booked on the charge.

Walmart, assault, Complainant stated she was physically assaulted by a known suspect whom she was escorting out of the store for harassing another employee.

Persons charged or arrested

Kevin A. Gessner, 36, obstructing official business, warrant arrest for possession of drugs

Derrick D. Finley, 36, warrant for marked lanes violation

Johnny J. Smith, 40, telecommunications harassment, domestic violence

Sheena R. Crawford, 38, drug possession

Lindsay L. Wells, possession of drug abuse instruments

David A. Hawke, 30, theft without consent

Cory Z. B. Gerken, 26, assault

Johnathan E. Debrosse, 27, assault

Regina L. Daniel, 41, theft

Brandon A. Spearman, 28, robbery

Juvenile arrest, theft

Zaren T. Raglin, 19, theft

Jovon M. Jones, 24, warrant for failure to appear

Carolyn E. Younce, 33, drug possession

Danielle N. Jones, 19, possession of drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business

Heather M. Wright, 37, theft

Molly K. Thorn, 28, domestic violence

Max W. Flohre, 29, assault

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

