Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

November 21

A complainant reported a known person with a key entered his apartment and stole his handgun. The investigation continues.

A business on Miller Lane reported that a package containing 11 GPS units was delivered to the wrong address, but the other business owner reports not receiving the package. The investigation continues.

November 23

Jaice Taylor was arrested for OVI/Physical Control after being found on Maple St. He was released to a sober friend.

Leroy Christy was stopped for traffic violations and subsequently arrested for OVI. He was taken to the county jail.

November 24

Brandon Miller was arrested on a warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for probation violation. He was taken to the county jail.

After stopping a subject on E. National Road, police found he had a warrant out out of Xenia Municipal Court for failure to appear on child neglect charges. While handcuffing the subject, he fled and police were unable to catch him. A new warrant will be sought for obstructing official business.

November 25

Two male suspects entered a door of the pro shop at Cassell Hills Golf Course, opened the safe, and stole cash. The investigation continues.

The Hawthorn Suites reported a vandalism incident after a registered guest was forced to leave for violating the “no party” policy. The room had about $2,000 in damage.

And unknown person backed into the complainant’s car at Plow and Hearth. The investigation continues.

Police responded to an address on Timberlake Drive on the report of a burglary. During the investigation, it was found that the complainant’s sister was responsible. The complainant did not want to prosecute.

Police responded to Westhafer Road on the report of a possible assault. The investigation continues.

November 26

After a traffic stop, David Weaver was cited for possession of marijuana. He posted bond at the police department and was released.

A complainant reported an unknown person entered his pickup truck and stole a bag of clothing. The investigation continues.

Unknown person(s) entered unlocked vehicles on Forestwood Ave. The investigation continues.

Unknown person(s) stole a vehicle from a driveway on Royalwood Court. The investigation continues.

November 27

An employee of Vandalia Carry Out stole money from the business by accepting money for liquor sales and pocketing it. The thefts were caught on security camera. The investigation continues.

ViaQuest reports that an ex-employee has not returned a computer following her termination. The investigation continues.

