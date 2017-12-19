Shooting range takes Vandalia to court

VANDALIA — The Miami Valley Shooting Grounds (MVSG) is filing an appeal of Vandalia’s denial of its outdoor shooting range permit.

That appeal was to be filed on Tuesday according to an email from MVSG’s attorney Timothy Rudd to Vandalia City Attorney Gerald McDonald. The appeal to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court “is on questions of both law and fact,” according to the notice given to Police Chief Douglas Knight.

Knight denied MVSG’s permit in a letter on Nov. 21 saying an outdoor range permit would be “detrimental to the health, safety, welfare, and morals of the City.”

MVSG applied for new permits after their original permits issued in 2007 were revoked in October when Knight found multiple violations of the permits. MVSG owner Dana Tackett chose not to appeal the revocation and instead applied for new permits.

An indoor shooting permit was issued with stipulations but the outside permit was denied.

MVSG’s appeal comes a week after dozens of people packed Vandalia City Council chambers to mostly show support for the gun range.

The council was meeting to discuss shooting range regulations after issuing a 6-month moratorium on new shooting range permits in November.

At the beginning of the meeting, City Manager Jon Crusey explained that council was not meeting about MVSG because the city anticipated the appeal.

“The purpose of this evening’s meeting is not to talk about any specific shooting range in the City of Vandalia,” Crusey read in a prepared statement. “The appeal period through the courts for the denial of the outdoor range is still pending and therefore it is not appropriate for City Council to comment on the denial of that permit.”

That didn’t stop those in attendance, including Rudd, from speaking in favor of MVSG, however.

Rudd said the draft of proposed regulations was too restrictive and said the city should instead use state regulations.

“Our concern is that you create a criteria that, in this community, no one could meet,” Rudd said. “And we believe that any criteria that our current range wouldn’t meet would be patently unreasonable.”

Tacket asked council to consider allowing him to re-open the range while the regulations are being considered. He said he has gone from making $4,000 a day in revenue to around $400 per week.

“I’ve got 15 people that are going to be unemployed if I don’t get some kind of temporary ordinance or something to help me reopen this range,” Tackett told council.

Mayor Arlene Setzer said that the process to develop new regulations would take time as the city gathers information from multiple sources including those in attendance at the meeting.

“This is how we do things – we take our time, gather information, and then make a decision,” she said.

