Vandalia-Butler named to AP District Honor Roll

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler City School district is one of three area school districts named to the College Board’s Advanced Placement Honor Roll. This is the third year in a row that Vandalia-Butler has been named to the list.

The AP District Honor Roll recognizes school districts across the U.S. and Canada for increasing AP access to these students while simultaneously maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of 3 or higher. AP District Honor Roll recipients are committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds.

Marion Local, and Shawnee Local Schools were the other area schools named to the list. Only 32 school districts in Ohio were honored.

Inclusion on the 8th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on the examination of three years of AP data, from 2015 to 2017, for the following criteria:

Increased participation/access to AP by at least 4 percent in large districts, at least 6 percent in medium districts, and at least 11 percent in small districts;

Increased or maintained the percentage of exams taken by African American, Hispanic/Latino, and American Indian/Alaska Native students who scored 3+ on at least one AP Exam; and

Improved performance levels when comparing the percentage of students in 2016 scoring a 3 or higher to those in 2014, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students are scoring a 3 or higher.

When these outcomes have been achieved among an AP student population in which 30 percent or more are underrepresented minority students (Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Alaska Native) and/or 30 percent or more are low-income students (students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch), a symbol has been affixed to the district name to highlight this work.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

