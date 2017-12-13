Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

November 7

Sean MacGowan was issued a summons for criminal mischief after smashing an egg on the door of a neighbor.

A CFO of a business reported that a check from the business had been altered and attempted to be cashed at an out of state bank. The investigation continues.

An employee of FedEx reported that a known employee stole her cell phone at the business. The investigation continues.

James Ward was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and other traffic charges after a stop in the Knights Inn parking lot for an equipment violation. A female passenger was released pending lab analysis and review by prosecutors.

November 8

David Hurt was issued a summons for marijuana possession after police were sent to Center Drive on the report of people smoking marijuana in a vehicle.

November 9

Two juveniles were charged after police responded to Seger Park on the report of a large group of juveniles going to the park to fight each other.

November 10

Dispatch received a 911 call from the area of 709 Damian St. After speaking with two subjects, no primary aggressor was found. No further action required.

Police investigated a possible assault in Dayton after a business person picked up a woman who was running down the street with no shoes and brought her to his office. The female refused to cooperate with the investigation and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Gary Green was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Rayberta Dr. He was taken to the county jail.

November 12

Brett Shepherd was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Westhafer Road. He refused to come out of the residence before coming out. He was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported several unauthorized transactions on her debit card. The investigation continues.

November 13

A resident who used a moving company found a jewelry box lock broken and several items stolen. The investigation continues.

A resident on Timberlake Dr. reported witnessing a hit and run accident. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported two unauthorized transactions on her debit card. The investigation continues.

November 14

A guest at the Hawthorne Suites reported her purse was lost or stolen. She believes it was stolen at breakfast. The investigation continues.

James W. Farr, Jr. was arrested for assault after allegedly punching an employee of Taco Bell during a disagreement about a food order.

Stephen Cox was arrested for speeding and OVI after a stop near S. Dixie Drive and Stonequarry Road. He was released to a family member.

November 15

A juvenile female was arrested after a physical altercation with her father. She was found at Robinette Park and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

A juvenile female reported that a known juvenile male assaulted her by purposely kicking a soccer ball at her head at Buterl High School. The investigation continues.

Brandon Bright was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Perry St. He was taken to the county jail.

Phillip Slaven and Terry Losey, Jr. were issued a summons for solicitation without a permit after a complaint on Settlers Trail. Both were previously warned.

November 16

A complainant reported that her purse was stolen from her unlocked vehicle while she dropped her child off at St. Christopher School. The investigation continues.

Warren Pack was arrested on a felony warrant out of Clark County Common Pleas Court after police responded to a disabled vehicle report on Elva Ct. near Dixie Drive. Pack was transferred to a Clark County Deputy Sheriff.

November 17

Danielle A. Grier was arrested for OVI after a stop on Ranchview Drive. She was released to a sober friend.

Unknown subjects broke the front glass door at Discount Tire Co. on Poe Avenue. The investigation continues.

A resident on S. Brown School Road reported unknown person(s) broke out the back window of her vehicle. The investigation continues.

November 18

A complainant reported that a known person had his property and is refusing to give it back to him. The investigation continues.

November 19

While doing a business check at the Knights Inn a license plate check returned information indication a warrant for the arrest of the registered owner. The originating agency advised there was an error with the warrant and said it was invalid. Officers advised the subject of the situation and released him.

Officers responded to Celebrations II on the report of a possible burglary in progress. The Huber Heights K9 responded and nobody was located and nothing disturbed. No further action required.

November 20

A complainant reported that a known female stole his handgun. The investigation continues.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Police-logo-1.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.