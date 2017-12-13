Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

November 26

Courtyard by Marriott, criminal trespass, police dispatched to Court Yard Marriott Hotel on a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival a female subject was in the lobby and hotel staff had recovered the items that she had stolen. It was discovered that this subject had been previously trespassed from hotels on Miller Lane and that it was still an active trespass. She was placed under arrest for criminal trespass. Hotel Manager signed a refusal to prosecute for the theft of the items.

Spanish Villa, theft, front and rear license plates stolen from vehicle.

Dog Leg Road, criminal mishcief, Unknown subject or subjects trespassed onto property and damaged a deer hunting blind or tint.

Walmart, theft, Suspect shoplifted items and concealed them in a backpack. Suspect fled when confronted by asset protection. Asset protection called PD after suspect fled.

November 27

Walmart, theft, Suspect shoplifted items. Suspect resisted arrest and kicked an officer during the course of the arrest. Suspect was booked into the county jail.

Walmart, criminal damaging, Responded to Walmart regarding a vehicle that possibly had sugar put into the gas tank.

Walmart, drug possession, Observed subject in the parking lot of Walmart shaking uncontrollable and acting fidigity. I suspected he was under the influence of a drug. I tested his pupil reactiveness, and they were restricted and unresponsive to my flashlight in both eyes. During a frisk for weapons, I located a capsule the subject told me was Fentanyl. The subject was arrested for the possession of drugs and transported to the Jail.

November 28

Speedway, open container,

Homeless adult female was located at the side of Speedway with an open can of beer from a 30 pack of Milwaukee’s Best. A summons was issued and the female was transported to the homeless shelter.

Police headquarters, theft, On this date I took a walk up complaint at 3510 Sudachi Dr. on a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred sometime between November, 24, 2017 to November, 26, 2017 at Aullwood. Subject advised that he parked his truck at the residence and when he returned to the vehicle on the 26th, a backpack was missing that contain a Microsoft Surface tablet, that was his thirteen year old daughters. He wants a report because the tablet belonged to Milton Union Schools.

Guilford, endangering children, Minor child admitted to hospital after possible exposure to drugs. Reported to us because child lived in Butler Township, and it was unknown where the exposure occurred.

November 29

Walmart, drug possession,

A traffic stop was initiated for fictitious license plates and a small amount of crystal meth was recovered from the cup holder.

The unlicensed driver was arrested for (2) unrelated warrants and possession of drugs.

Honeycutt, domestic violence, Responded to residence for domestic violence, boyfriend/girlfriend fighting. During the course of the investigation, male subject was arrested for domestic violence.

Walmart, theft without consent, Investigation revealed that two suspects concealed and removed 23 items of merchandise from Walmart without paying. One suspect had a small baggy of marijuana on his person.

Honeycutt, criminal trespass, a female was arrested for criminal trespass after being found in an apartment that she had been served a trespass notice on November 28, 2017.

November 30

Walmart, theft, female selected merchandise concealing items in bag, walked out of store making no attempt to pay for items.

Stillcrest, theft without consent, Investigation reveals that after victim left out items for charity on their porch, suspect removed items without consent.

Honeycutt, criminal trespass, Known subject was trespassed for life from a residence, per Judges order. Subject was found to be on the property again, without permission.

Frederick Pike, OVI, Investigation reveals that driver of U1 appeared to be in operation of vehicle while impaired, and involved in a single car crash.

Walmart, theft of a motor vehicle, Complainant reported that her 1995 Toyota 4 runner was stolen from the Walmart parking lot between 1930 hours and 2200 hours on this date. At this time, there are no suspects.

December 1

Wing’s, theft, Complainant reported that his I-Phone was taken either from his pocket or possibly the bar at Wing’s. No suspects.

Spanish Villa, theft without consent, Responded to 3504 Spanish Villa Drive in reference to theft from a motor vehicle. Victim observed a black male subject running with items from his vehicle, which was parked under a car port. Unknown on male subject.

Drury Inn, theft, Subject reported that several items were stolen from his vehicle overnight, while it was parked at Drury Inn and Suites. There were no known suspects in the theft.

Miller Lane, crimnal damaging, uvenile defendant was standing at the edge of the road, when he tossed a rock at the victim’s vehicle causing a crack in the windshield approximately 6” long.

Persons charged or arrested

Dylan A. R. Nugent, 20, theft

Iesha L. Dillard, 26, warrant for obstructing official business, theft, equipment violation

Timothy P. McDermott, 32, possession of heroin

Lucinda L. Blythe, 43, open container violation

Robert L. Wood, 23, warrant for speeding, furnishing false information

Jacob D. Pugh, 37, warrant for receiving stolen property

Sean E. Letner, 45, drug possession

Charlea Aguilar, Jr., 40, domestic violence

Lucinda L. Blythe, 43, criminal trespassing

Monique C. Samuels, 34, warrant for failure to appear

Joshua A. Nix, 30, warrant arrest for possession of drug abuse instruments, probation violation, theft without consent, possession of marijuana

Nicole A. Bolden, 39, warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft

Lucinda L. Blythe, 43, criminal trespass

Amy L. Dempsey, 50, theft

Kaitlin E. Hill, 25, OVI

Michael L. Malcom, 31, theft

James C. Sheets, 22, driving under suspension, criminal damaging

Santuan D. Rhodes, 30, warrant for failure to appear

Joshua M. Marcum, 41, warrant arrest for theft

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_ButlerPolice-1.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.