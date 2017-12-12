Vandalia Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

VANDALIA – The Vandalia Division of Police is offering citizens an opportunity to take an inside look at police work in Vandalia. The division is offering a limited number of seats for a Citizens Police Academy (CPA).

The Citizen Police Academy is a free community education program intended to build lasting relationships between program participants and the Vandalia Division of Police, with the ultimate goal of reducing crime and achieving the best police service in the Vandalia community. The program will give people an inside look at the values, philosophies, and operations of the Vandalia Division of Police, while at the same time serving as an open forum for questions, discussion, and the exchange of ideas. Both participants and police personnel will be better able to dispel concerns and misconceptions, improving police and community rapport.

Participants will have the opportunity to tour the Vandalia Division of Police headquarters. Participants will receive instruction in active shooter training, traffic enforcement, OVI laws. Subject-matter experts from the Vandalia Division of Police will provide instruction on topics such as the function of patrol officers, cruiser driving, defensive tactics, officer involved shootings, and evidence collection.

The Citizen Police Academy runs for eight weeks and classes are held on Thursday evenings for two and half hours starting March 29 to May 17. Classes will primarily convene at the Vandalia Division of Police Department and will typically run from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Participation in the academy requires a substantial commitment, and any participant who misses more than two classes will not be able to graduate.

Applications must be submitted by February 16, 2018. Applications can be picked up at the Vandalia Police Department or printed from the City of Vandalia website (www.vandaliaohio.org). The Citizens Police Academy is free. Applicants must be 18 years old.

Please return the completed application to the Vandalia Division of Police by mail, fax or in person and address it to Officer Holly Estepp. Mail applications should be addressed to the Vandalia Division of Police, Attention Officer Holly Estepp, 245 James Bohanan Memorial Drive, Vandalia, Ohio 45377.

Reach Vandalia Crime Prevention Officer Holly Estepp at (937) 415-2272, by e-mail at hestepp@vandaliaohio.org, or fax 937-898-5040.

Estepp http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_holly-estepp.jpeg Estepp File photo http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_CPA-2017.jpeg City of Vandalia photo

Staff report

Reach Vandalia Crime Prevention Officer Holly Estepp at (937) 415-2272, by e-mail at dnagel@vandaliaohio.org, or fax 937-898-5040.

Reach Vandalia Crime Prevention Officer Holly Estepp at (937) 415-2272, by e-mail at dnagel@vandaliaohio.org, or fax 937-898-5040.