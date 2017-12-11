Butler alum returns home

VANDALIA — On December 11, 2017, Butler High School was honored to welcome Nancy Bocskor to speak to members of the Junior Council on World Affairs (JCOWA).

Bocskor, a Butler alumnus, was a JCOWA member at Butler in the 1970’s and is now an internationally known lecturer on democracy and political engagement. She has travelled all over the world doing seminars and workshops particulary aimed at getting women involved in politics.

Bocskor once worked for former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich on Capitol Hill. She lives in Washington, DC and is home celebrating her mother’s 92nd birthday.

During her presentation, Nancy shared with the students some of her memories of her years at Butler and many stories of her travels and interactions with people desiring to work for democracy throughout the world.

Her trip was sponsored by the Dayton Council on World Affairs.

Butler alumnus Nancy Bocskor (center) spoke to the Butler High School Junior Council on World Affairs on Monday morning. Contributed photo

