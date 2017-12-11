Chamber Award nominees sought

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominees for its Ambassador, Business Professional, and Marvin Link Distinguished Service Awards. The Chamber is also seeking nominees for Non-Profit Organization, Small Business, and Business of the Year.

The awards will be presented at Chamber Honor Awards Banquet on February 20, 2018. The deadline for nominations is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018.

The awards, and their criteria, are:

Marvin Link Distinguished Service Award is intended to recognize a lifetime of achievement in contributing to the betterment of the communities of Vandalia and Butler Township. In memory of his vision, Marvin Link’s name has been attached to the Distinguished Service Award to honor excellence in volunteer work to the communities. There are no no age requirements for this award. Past recipients of this award are unable to be nominated for additional awards.

Ambassador of the Year award is intended to recognize contributions by a volunteer professional who promotes the mission of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce. A past recipient of this award can be nominated again after a three (3) year span from the last time recognized.

Business Professional of the Year award is intended to recognize contribution by a business professional to the Vandalia / Butler Township business community.

The Non-Profit and Business awards must have made a contribution to the overall good of the community through employment, capital investment, philanthropy / community involvement, aesthetic improvement, delivery of unique or specialized products or services, or recognition through significant business achievement.

If you have questions, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office at 898-5351 or by email at will@vandaliabutlerchamber.org.

Will Roberts, President/CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, is seeking nominees for the Chamber’s annual awards. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Will-Roberts.jpeg Will Roberts, President/CEO of the Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce, is seeking nominees for the Chamber’s annual awards. File photo

Nomination deadline is January 12

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

