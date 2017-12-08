Vandalia City Council to hold special meetings

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council will hold a series of special meetings the week of December 11.

December 11

The Council of the City of Vandalia will hold a special council meeting on Monday, December 11, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Vandalia Justice Center, 245 Bohanan Drive.

The purpose of the meeting is to hear thoughts and ideas about what the City can do to benefit downtown property or downtown business owners, and what the City can do to make the downtown area more inviting, cohesive, and rewarding for the business community and their clientele.

December 12

The Council of the City of Vandalia will hold a special council meeting on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 5:45 p.m. in the large conference room of the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 Bohanan Drive.

At this special meeting, council will consider the first reading for Ordinance 17-31 Amending Water, Sewer and Storm Water Chapters of the City of Vandalia Codified Ordinances.

The Council of the City of Vandalia will hold a special council meeting on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the large conference room of the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 Bohanan Drive.

The purpose of the study session is to consider regulations as they pertain to shooting range facilities and discharging weapons in the City.

