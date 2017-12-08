Kingery to retire from Rec Center

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Recreation Center is saying good-bye to a long time staff member, Pat Kingery during her final shift on Friday, December 15.

Family, friends and patrons are encouraged to stop by and wish Pat the best on her retirement from the VRC between the hours of 7-8 a.m.

Her final shift runs from 6-9 a.m. so stop by anytime during her shift. We will be making a presentation to Pat between 7-8 a.m.

The front desk will be decorated in Pat’s honor and coffee available to those who stop by.

A professional saxophonist will be playing in the lobby from 7-8 p.m.

Pat has been with the VRC since February 2001, several months prior to the Recreation Center’s official opening in April of 2001.

She has worked the Front Desk / Customer Service Desk for almost 17 years! Many of you know Pat, especially if you are arriving at the center very early.

Pat has been a reliable, dedicated, loyal employee who arrives at the center before most folks are awake! She is cheerful and cares about each person that checks into our center.

She will be greatly missed by all, but has promised to come back and visit.

Pat came to the VRC after an ultra successful career as a Registered Nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital working in the Operating Room for many years. She retired in October, 2000.

“Pat Kingery has set the standard for excellent customer service at the Recreation Center. Pat continually went above and beyond in her role as a Front Desk Attendant for the VRC,” stated Steve Clark, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Pat displayed a work ethic that is second to none. She will be deeply missed by both patrons and staff but I am confident that her efforts will benefit the facility for many years to come. We wish Pat nothing but the best in her second retirement”.

Pat and her husband Bill are Vandalia residents, with both being active members of the Recreation Center over the past 17 years.

Pat Kingery will retire from the Vandalia Recreation Center on Friday, December 15. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Pat-Front-Desk.jpg Pat Kingery will retire from the Vandalia Recreation Center on Friday, December 15. City of Vandalia photo