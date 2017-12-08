Halloway promoted as Vandalia Assistant City Manager

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that Amber Holloway will be promoted to the position of Assistant City Manager in January.

Holloway takes over for Greg Shackelford who is taking a similar position in Springboro.

Holloway has been the city’s Planner since 2015. A native of Sidney, she has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University in City and Regional Planning. She is currently working toward a Master of Public Administration degree at Wright State University.

Prior to working in Vandalia, Holloway was a Planner for the The Corradino Group in Miami where she worked as a planning consultant for several municipalities.

As Assistant City Manager, Holloway will play an active role in community and economic development. She will serve as the primary Vandalia contact for the business community, and will work to assist companies interested in relocating to Vandalia. She will also be involved in an ongoing effort to identify and address community needs, assets and priorities.

Halloway will assume the position on January 2.

Holloway http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_AmberHolloway.jpeg Holloway City of Vandalia photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.