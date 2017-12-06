Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

October 28

Three unknown males entered an apartment on Timberlake Drive and stole $13,000 in cash. They fled the scene. The investigation continues.

Susan Haddix was arrested for OVI after police were called about a possibly intoxicated driver at the Speedway. She was taken to the county jail.

Police were called to the Speedway on the report of a stolen vehicle. Two males stole a blue Ford Taurus while it was being filled with gas. The investigation continues.

October 29

Brady Kinnaird was arrested for OVI after passing out in his vehicle on E. National Road at I-75. Officers had to break the windows to gain access to the subject. He was released to a sober friend.

An unknown male stole a cart full of groceries at the Kroger on Northwoods Blvd. The investigation continues.

October 30

Chris Weger was arrested on a warrant for probation violation out of Miami County. He was transferred to a Miami County Deputy Sheriff on Northwoods Blvd.

November 1

Police were dispatched to the Knights Inn on the report of a missing juvenile from Moraine. The juvenile was found and detained and then transferred to the custody of Moraine Police.

Police were dispatched to the Flying J on the report of a crash in which the driver did not stop. The investigation continues.

November 2

A resident on Kenbrook Dr. reported an unknown person entered his apartment and stole several items. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that someone used her identity to open a credit card at JC Penney. The investigation continues.

Nicholas Reed was charged with violating a protective order while incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail.

November 3

An employee of Shell reported someone used a marker to write profanities on the wall in the men’s bathroom. The investigation continues.

Police were dispatched to the Hawthorne Suites on the report of a burglary. The investigation continues.

A person came to the police department to report the misuse of a credit card. The investigation continues.

November 4

A bicycle was found at the rear of Christy’s Pizza after being there nearly two weeks. It was placed in police property.

Police came upon two males in the process of stealing two ATT phone cables and nearly 1,000 feet of cable loaded into a truck. The matter is still under investigation.

A protected party reported that a person violated a protection order. Police were unable to located the suspect. A temporary warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jonathan Plummer was arrested on a felony warrant for probation violation on an original charge of receiving stolen property out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She was taken to the county jail.

Marissa Ball was arrested on two felony warrants out of Montgomery County for failure to appear on forgery and aggravated possession of drugs and a warrant out of Clark County for failure to appear on possession of narcotic equipment. She was taken to the county jail.

November 5

Kristy Ridener was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication. She was released to a sober friend.

A female was found deceased in a vehicle parked on Wilhelmina. Several pieces of suspected drug paraphernalia were seized. The investigation continues.

A resident on Inverness Ave. reported three strands of Christmas lights being cut. The investigation continues.

November 6

A maroon bicycle was found in the grass in front of a business on N. Dixie Drive. It was placed in police property.

A juvenile male was charged with underage possession of tobacco at Butler High School. He also had a knife in his backpack. Juvenile court will review possible charges for having the knife.

Seth Williams was issued a summons for possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia at the Flying J.

An employee of Fifth Third Bank reported an unknown vehicle struck her parked car and left the scene. The investigation continues.

