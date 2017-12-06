Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

November 19

Frederick Pike, theft, Between Thursday, November 16, 2017, and Friday, November 17, 2017, someone opened the unlocked door to the victim’s vehicle and stole the victim’s wallet containing a credit card, driver license, and insurance identification card.

Sunny Ridge, theft without consent, Victims left vehicles unlocked in the driveway. Unknown subject entered both vehicle and removed property from vehicle #1.

Haloran, assault, One mentally disabled adult living at a residential home assaulted another. The victim was unharmed.

November 20

Brantford @ Deerfield Drive, possession of marijuana, Conducted a traffic stop for speeding. Upon my approached to the vehicle, I could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted smoking marijuana and handed me a marijuana blunt from the ash tray.

N. Dixie Drive, theft of motor vehicle, Dispatch to Browning’s on North Dixie Drive on a report of a stolen vehicle.

Walmart, theft, Was dispatched to Walmart on a report of shoplifting in progress.

November 22

Walmart, theft without consent, Investigation revealed that a suspect concealed 6 items of merchandise, totaling $33.79, and left Walmart without paying for the merchandise.

November 23

Honeycutt, obstructing official business, Investigation reveals that during a theft investigation, the reported suspect fled on foot from officers, evading his arrest on several warrants, and obstructing officers from conducting the theft investigation for over an hour.

Spanish Villa, no offense listed, Complainant was having a verbal argument with her adult non-residential daughter over ownership of a cell phone. Adult daughter left voluntarily after leaving the phone in her mother’s custody. No claims of physical violence from either party.

November 24

Red Roof Inn, domestic violence, Verbal dispute that turned to physical between male and female with child in womb. Male arrested for domestic violence.

UDF, theft, Complainant stated while he was in the UDF store, a W/M suspect entered his unlocked vehicle and removed two bottles of prescription medication and some personal papers without his permission.

November 25

Speedway, no offense listed, Responded to Speedway for four subjects asking customers for money. Vehicle was towed and license plates were confiscated per BMV.

Persons charged or arrested

Juvenile arrest, possession of marijuana

McKenzie D. Hazell, 32, theft without consent

Jonathan D. McMillan, 19, obstructing official business, warrant for burglary, driving while suspended criminal mischief, aggravated menacing

Jonathan T. Moore, 40, domestic violence

Miranda L. Lay, 23, warrant arrest for resisting arrest

Jasmine E. Moore, 27, warrant arrest for speeding

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_ButlerPolice.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.