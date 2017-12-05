VBCSD recognizes student achievement

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Board of Education honored student artists for their work and three Butler High School students for outstanding achievements at the board’s regular meeting on November 28.

Austin Greaser was recognized for qualifying for the State golf tournament, Long Lin for qualifying to State cross country for the second straight year, and Ana Valdespino for winning a State 4-H Public Speaking contest and also a national contest in Louisville, KY.

The student artists were recognized for their artwork being included in the district’s 2017-18 calendar. A list of those students is at the end of this article.

In other action, the Board approved an anonymous donation of $120 to the Vandalia Preschool for the purchase of a paper cutter and approved a purchased service agreement with FutureEd Solutions, Ltd. for the 2017-18 school year at a cost not to exceed $200,000.

The board also made several personnel moves and gave a first reading to new and revised board policies.

Bond refunding complete

At the December 4 work session, Treasurer Eric Beavers reported that the district’s latest round of bond refunding, or refinancing, will directly save taxpayers $515,000. To date, the district has refunded bonds that have led to direct savings of just under $2.9 million. Savings in a bond refunding come off of property tax bills.

The board also heard about a new development being built on land owned by the Dayton International Airport near the existing P&G distribution center. The construction of the 433,715 square foot building will begin in January and has a target completion date of August 1.

Finally, the board passed a resolution in support of Ohio Senate Bill 216 which is named the Ohio Public School Deregulation Bill.

The board noted that the bill will provide for changes in the state testing model, restore rights of parents to have some control over attendance, restore more local control to local school boards, and provide relief from some mandates that have accumulated over time.

Student Artists recognized

The following student artists were recognized by the board:

Margaret Allgood, Olivia Anderson, Jackson Baker, Kayden Beck, Colin Boyer, Tyler Bundenthal, Tabitha Caulfield, Sophia Dent, Raegan Elder, Max Fairchild, Bailey Flohre, Gwen Gardner, John Graham, Olivia Grolnic, Henna Mary Gyan, Izabella Hagerty, Jackson Hoskins, Emily Jeffers, Cross Johnson, Elaina Kennedy, Audrey Knight, Julia Leonard, Lauren McDowell, Rachael Mercier, Rebecca Mercier, Penny Moorhead, Matt Motter, Gwen Nichols, Ratee Patel, Aivree Perry, Abby Plsek, Haley Romine, Connor Stevens, Lily Susag, Fable Walton, Sonia Washburn, and James Wells.

Vandalia-Butler Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary presented Ana Valdespino, Austin Greaser, and Long Lin (not pictured) Aviator Achievement Awards during the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education business meeting on November 28. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_AviatorAchievment2.jpg Vandalia-Butler Schools Superintendent Rob O’Leary presented Ana Valdespino, Austin Greaser, and Long Lin (not pictured) Aviator Achievement Awards during the Vandalia-Butler Board of Education business meeting on November 28. VBCSD Photo Student artists in the Vandalia-Butler School District were recognized for their artwork appearing in the district’s 2017-18 calendar. For a complete list of students, some not pictured here, see accompanying article. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_CalendarArtists.jpeg Student artists in the Vandalia-Butler School District were recognized for their artwork appearing in the district’s 2017-18 calendar. For a complete list of students, some not pictured here, see accompanying article. VBCSD Photo

