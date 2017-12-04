Valdespino wins 4-H speech contest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Vandalia-Butler has a history of being home to successful students. In light of recent events, this has not changed. In early November, Butler senior Ana Valdespino won a national public speaking competition at the 2017 Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup in Louisville, KY.

Valdespino had to compete in two difficult competitions in order to make it to the national contest. In the national contest, she then had to compete against 20 other girls in order to win.

“It was crucial to speak well and make time for practice – I had to work really hard to memorize all the information,” says Ana.

Ana gives credit to her dad for her achievements.

“My dad was my coach, and I wouldn’t have made it anywhere without him,” says Ana.

Ana completed her season with a national title, and will continue to compete in 4-H next year.

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

