2018 dog licenses on sale now

DAYTON – 2017 Montgomery County dog licenses are on sale December 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018.

Owners whose dogs have been spayed or neutered will pay a $20 license fee. Owners whose dogs have not been altered will pay $24 per dog license.

All currently licensed dogs registered as spayed or neutered will automatically pay the $20 license fee. For newly acquired dogs, owners can:

– Provide veterinary records confirming spay / neuter status

– Submit a form provided by the County and completed by their veterinarian

– Submit a legal affidavit affirming that their dog is altered

There are exceptions made for dog breeders who have proper registration and hunters who have a valid hunting license and use their dog for hunting. In addition, dogs that are medically certified by their veterinarian as being too old or health compromised may receive the $20 rate by providing certification with their application to the Auditor’s Office.

Licenses are available online at www.mcohio.org/dogs, at Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith’s Office, the Animal Resource Center and numerous outposts.

Dog license sales are the Animal Resource Center’s major source of funding. Proceeds from license sales ensure that the Animal Resource Center can care for stray and lost animals, spay and neuter every animal that leaves the center as an adopted pet and provide animal control services throughout the County.

The Animal Resource Center is a nationally recognized shelter providing excellent service and care to the citizens of Montgomery County and their pets.

File photo

Call 937-225-4314 for more information.

