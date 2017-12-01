Historical Society to hold Christmas fundraisers

VANDALIA — The Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler invites the public to their annual Christmas fundraising events held at the Society’s grounds at 336 E. Alkaline Springs Road. There is parking on site.

Cookie Walk

Our loyal bakers produce a large variety of homemade cookies and other treats that bring our customers back each year. The Cookie Walk is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. until sold out in the Society Meeting House. Mix or match one pound or several pounds of a variety of cookies to share with family and friends. If you have questions call Jean Harman at 937-280-4239.

Christmas Garage Sale

The Christmas Sale will have a huge variety of Christmas items in the Society Brown School and the Barn. You will be surprised by the selection we have of very reasonably priced items (music boxes, figurines, candle holders, candles, wreaths, garland, collectibles, ornaments, artificial trees and more.)

Schedule: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the school house and barn.

If you have questions call Carolyn Klepinger at 937-890-1864.

Staff report

Reach the Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler at (937) 898-5300.

