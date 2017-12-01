Dayton Memorial Park to hold tree lighting

BUTLER TWP. — Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery located at 8135 N. Dixie Drive will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, December 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.

This ceremony will provide the opportunity for anyone to bring a tree ornament and place it on our tree in remembrance of a lost loved one and take part in a brief memorial service ending in a candle lighting ceremony.

The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will take place on the grounds of Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery located at: 8135 N. Dixie Drive at the Abbey Mausoleum.