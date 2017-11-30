Butler Township Police seek theft, pursuit suspect

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police are seeking Tylor Allen Hamm, 26, in connection with a theft and felony fleeing and eluding that occurred on November 20.

Butler Township Police attempted to stop Hamm after responding to the Walmart on Miller Lane on a theft complaint. Hamm entered a stolen vehicle in the parking lot and struck two marked police cruisers before fleeing.

Police pursued the vehicle to the dead end of Autumn Ridge Drive where the pursuit ended in a crash.

Dash cam video of the pursuit can be seen here:

Hamm was transported to Grandview Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later released.

Warrants have been issued for Hamm’s arrest and more charges are likely to be presented to a Montgomery County Grand Jury.

Anyone with information on the location of Hamm is asked to contact the Butler Township Police Department at 223-2080 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com