Vandalia grants indoor gun range permit, denies outdoor range

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has issued a new permit for the Miami Valley Shooting Grounds (MVSG) to operate an indoor gun range but has denied owner Dana Tacketts’s request for an outside shooting range.

Those decisions were rendered by Vandalia Police Chief Doug Knight on November 21 and come roughly six weeks after Knight revoked MVSG’s previous permit. An investigation found that the range was in violation of its permit and posed “a threat to public safety.”

Tackett had 10 days to appeal the revocation but instead requested two new applications – one for the indoor range and another for the outdoor range.

The city’s permit includes conditions including receiving a zoning certificate, no outdoor shooting, adequate supervision on the range, and adherence to a supervision policy submitted by MVSG.

In a letter to MVSG’s attorney, Knight said that issuance of the outdoor range permit would be “detrimental to the health, safety, welfare, and morals of the City.”

Knight said that the new application is for “substantially the same ranges” and included a requirement for adequate supervision – a condition that was also in MVSG’s previous permit.

One of the reasons for revoking that permit were because the city found inadequate supervision at the range.

Knight was not convinced the new application addressed those concerns.

“A promise and policy regarding enhanced supervision in the future is not persuasive,” he wrote.

Knight also noted that there have been “substantial changes in the surrounding neighborhood” due to more houses being constructed since the original permit was issued in 2007.

“An outdoor shooting range is inconsistent with the City’s Future Land Use map, which sets forth the desired land uses for that area,” Knight wrote.

The Vandalia Drummer News has reached out to MSVG’s attorney but has not gotten a return call. This story will be updated with comments from the shooting range’s representative as they are available.

The Vandalia City Council recently passed a six-month moratorium on new any new shooting ranges or permits to discharge firearms while it considers possible changes to the city’s current regulations. Council has scheduled a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. to discuss the matter.

The City of Vandalia has issued a new permit for the Miami Valley Shooting Grounds (MVSG) to operate an indoor gun range but has denied owner Dana Tacketts’s request for an outside shooting range. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/web1_Shooting-grounds.jpg The City of Vandalia has issued a new permit for the Miami Valley Shooting Grounds (MVSG) to operate an indoor gun range but has denied owner Dana Tacketts’s request for an outside shooting range. File photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684=8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684=8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.