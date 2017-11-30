Shackelford resigns as Vandalia’s Assistant City Manager

VANDALIA — Vandalia’s Assistant City Manager, Greg Shackelford, has given the city a notice of resignation in order to take a similar position in Springboro.

Shackelford, who was hired in 2011, was primarily responsible for the city’s economic development efforts. He will resign effective January 2.

Shackelford called the decision “bittersweet” in his letter and wished city staff “the very best.”

“The opportunity to work for the City of Vandalia has been a very special one for me, and I can not express how much I have enjoyed my role here. The City staff has some of the most professional, talented individuals that I have ever worked with.”

“We’re sad to see Greg leave, as he has been an integral part of our economic development strategy for the past seven years,” said City Manager Jon Crusey. “We’re very grateful for the time he has spent here and his accomplishments speak for themselves. We will certainly miss his presence, but we wish him the absolute best in his new position.”

Will take new position in Springboro

