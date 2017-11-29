Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

November 12

Walmart, theft, On this date I was dispatched to Wal-Mart on a report of a theft. Two black females concealed items and exited the store. A customer grabbed their cart and stopped them as loss prevention agents approached. Another black female gave loss prevention a bag with property inside, those items where recovered. It is unknown if the suspects had any other merchandise

Walmart, theft by deception, On this date I was dispatched to Walmart on a scam complaint. The manager advised that two black males came into the store and each male scammed the cashier out of over $1000 on a pre paid Visa card. Manager advised that these subjects have scammed Walmart out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, and Walmart has an active bolo out on these subjects to their employees. A report was taken on the theft.

November 13

Walmart, possession of marijuana, The subject was stopped for parking in the fire lane at Walmart. It was discovered that he had three baggies of marijuana on him. He was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia for having the baggies on him for packaging.

Golden Corral, assault, A female suspect fled the scene in her vehicle after assaulting the restaurant manager in the parking lot. The suspect was apprehended less than a mile away and positively identified by the victim as his assailant. Booked at the Montgomery County jail for assault.

November 14

Walmart, theft without consent, Theft of merchandise from Walmart, subject used 1 year old to conceal items.

Red Roof Inn, Suspected meth found by employee cleaning a room. The meth was taken and booked in for destruction.

November 15

Red Roof Inn, domestic violence, On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, Officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn for a suspicious circumstance call. After investigation, a male was arrested for domestic violence.

Towne Place Suites, criminal damaging, On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, I was dispatched to the Towne Place Suites for a criminal damaging complaint.

November 16

Wood Turtle, theft without consent, On Thursday, November 16, 2017, I was dispatched to 3XXX Wood Turtle Drive for a theft of a motor vehicle. While enroute to the address, the stolen vehicle was located unoccupied on Turtle Creek Drive just south of Diamondback Drive. The victim declined to file a report and signed a refusal to prosecute form.

UDF, theft without consent, On Thursday, November 16, 2017, I was dispatched to the UDF store for a theft complaint. The unknown suspect had stolen consumable goods and had left prior to officer’s arrival.

DayAir Credit Union, endangering children, Investigation revealed that a care giver failed to provide necessary care for their adult client, who was disabled and required assisted living, causing a risk of harm to the client.

November 17

Red Roof Inn, possession of controlled substance, On Friday, November 17, 2017, at 0747 hours, Officers contacted a suspect wanted for a felony warrant. After arresting the suspect on the confirmed warrant, he was found to be in possession of a capsule containing heroin. The suspect was booked “N/C” for possession of a controlled substance. A detective release was completed and given to the jail intake.

Walmart, theft without consent, Investigation reveals that three suspects concealed, and removed, 22 items of merchandise from Walmart without paying.

Smokey Bones Bar and Grill, theft, Reporting person stated a female left the restaurant failing to pay her $139.00 bill for food consumed. The suspect was contacted and stated that she did pay. After the manager was able to check the receipts for the night it showed that she had not paid. Charges pending.

November 18

Settlement Way, theft of a motor vehicle, Investigation reveals that a vehicle, and jewelry, was stolen from a residence, while the resident was out of town.

Persons charged or arrested

Lakeytta Lewis, 41, forgery

Dustin A. Schwytzer, 26, disorderly conduct

Aaron J. Platt, 26, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Brittany N. Cook, 32, assault

Sarah S. Voiles, 33, theft without consent

Theodore Worsley, 63, domestic violence

Roderick D. Brown, 37, warrant for probation violation

Amanda E. Stahl, 29, possession of heroin

Amanda R. Craig, 27, theft without consent

Camaron C. Corvin, 40, theft without consent

Lakinda Whitt, 27, theft without consent

Ciara A. Watson, 31, theft

Janae N. Johnson, 27, driving without valid license

Sandra R. Nance, 47, unruly juvenile offense

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/web1_ButlerPolice-2.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.