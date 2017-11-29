Community Calendar

First Baptist Church to hold Christmas Bazaar

VANDALIA — A Christmas Bazaar will be held at The Hangar at First Baptist Church, 615 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 & 2. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a silent auction as well more than 25 direct sales representatives, craft vendors and baked good sellers. It’s the perfect place to do your Christmas shopping. The Café will be open both days. Photo Mini Sessions by Emily Morgan are available by appointment. Sessions are $30 and include four poses that will be sent to customers by email. To schedule, call Janelle Bowman at (937) 367-6794 or email jbowman@fbcvandalia.net. All proceeds benefit the Care4Kids programs that help meet the needs of children in the community.

Angel House Christmas Bazaar and lunch

TIPP CITY — Tipp City United Methodist Church will host its second-annual Christmas Bazaar to benefit Angel House Children’s Home and Secondary School in Tanzania, Africa. The inaugural event generated $3,500 for Angel House. This year’s proceeds will help purchase up to 15 sofa set pieces as well as fund a bee hive project.

The Christmas Bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., December 2, at Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 W. Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio, in conjunction with the church’s annual Cookie Walk. Cookies are sold by the pound from 9 to 11 a.m.

Talented artisans will offer a wide variety of handcrafted gift items. Church members will sponsor an Angel House information booth and sell gift items generously donated by vendors and community members as well as the children, staff and global supporters of Angel House. There’s no need for downtown Tipp City shoppers to stand outside in the cold waiting for a table at busy, local eateries. Joe’s Diner will provide an a la carte menu of soups and sandwiches and Oakstone Oven Co. will sell wood-fired pizza by the slice.

The steering committee will host its first Festive Booth contest. Shoppers may vote for their favorite booth with monetary donations. The winning booth will keep their “votes” while all other monies collected will benefit Angel House. Individuals or group donors may also support Angel House by sponsoring a gift item to benefit the children at http://grassrootsangelhouse.org/about/angel-house-market/.

Learn more about the history of Angel House at http://grassrootsangelhouse.org/about/history/.

Wunder in concert at VUMC

VANDALIA — Baritone Alex Wunder, from Belmont University, is joining the Vandalia United Methodist Church Adult Hand Bell Ensemble on Sunday, December 17, for their annual concert at 3:30pm, followed by a food reception. VUMC members Tonya Hittner, Lynn Whaley, Mike Solomon, and children’s bell ensemble, the John Wesley Ringers, are also performing. There is no charge for admission, however, free will donations will be accepted. Donations will be split between the hand bell ensemble and the Anthony Trissell Memorial Foundation, which feeds the Butler High School marching band, color guard and kickline during the Aviator football season.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

Vandalia Toastmasters meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — Would you like to be a better speaker and a more effective leader? Vandalia Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where you have the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills. The club meets at 7:00 on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Vandalia Justice Center at 245 James Bohanan Dr., Vandalia OH, 54377. phone: 937-656-2524. Guest are welcome.

Mothers groups meet in Vandalia

VANDALIA — MOPS and MOMS Next meetings offer community and mothering support to mothers of children age birth through six. MOPS and MOMS Next meetings are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia (122 W. National Rd. in Vandalia next to Rite Aid) on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of each month from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Childcare is provided (please RSVP prior to attending to ensure enough childcare workers are available). Every mother is welcomed (working, stay-at-home, married, single, and expectant moms). For more information call Kim LaBianco at 454-9430 or send an e-mail to mopsstjohns@gmail.com.

