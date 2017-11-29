What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents and students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Food/Toy Drive

To help serve our great community, our National Honor Society is sponsoring our 4th annual District-Wide Food/Toy Drive. Collection of cans and NEW toys begins on Monday, Nov. 27 and ends on Friday, Dec. 15. All Aviators are encouraged to gather items and bring them to their first period class during the weeks of the collection.

Butler Choir Winter Concert

Don’t miss your chance to hear the talents of our Butler Choirs as they present their Winter Concert on Sunday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. in the PAT. The Concert, Women’s, Chamber, and Symphonic Choirs will be featured singing a variety of pieces including seasonal favorites. The concert is free and open to the public.

Employment Opportunities

There are employment opportunities at Dayton International Airport – positions at Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Quiznos, Max and Erma’s (servers and cooks), and Great American Bagels. Positions start out at $10.00 per hour with the option of making $1.00 more an hour on the weekends. Flexible scheduling – students can work as much as they want. Contact Mr. Kelly Stevens in guidance for more information.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

