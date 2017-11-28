VISIONS Fund enjoys successful fall fundraiser

VANDALIA — Local businesses and individuals this fall have stepped up with nearly $6,000 in donations for the VISIONS Endowment Fund during its annual business fundraising drive.

Part of the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, a component fund of The Dayton Foundation, and managed by an all-volunteer committee, VISIONS provides grants to teachers in Vandalia-Butler City Schools to fund creative ideas and opportunities for students. This year VISIONS will award up to $10,000 in grants for innovative instructional programs. The deadline for grant applications is Dec. 15. The grant application can be found at Visionsendowmentfund.org.

“We want to give children in our school district the best, most creative, educational experiences possible,” said Greg Toman, a 1976 Butler High School graduate who chairs the VISIONS committee. “We’re so appreciative of this generous show of support from businesses in our community.”

Special thanks to the businesses and individuals who contributed during the local business drive this year: Waibel Energy Systems; 2-J Supply; Vancon General Contractor; Smedley Chevrolet; Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home; Kentner Sellers; Choice Comfort Heating and Cooling; Buckeye Oil Equipment; Waffle House; Bon Builders; KeyBank Foundation; Jackie Halderman; Neely Dental Team; and Zafar and Teri Rizvi.

In the last 15 years, VISIONS has distributed grants totaling more than $60,000 for projects that have a lasting impact on hundreds of children. Typically, VISIONS awards between $5,000 and $7,000 annually. Recent grants have funded:

Smith fourth graders’ trip to Camp Kern with National Honor Society mentors

Muse Machine artist funding and live performance by Demmitt first graders

A real baby simulator for high school child development class students

Two color printers for special learning projects for pre-school students

Zootopia Research for all K-3 Demmitt students to go to the Cincinnati Zoo and participate in and prepare animal research projects

Adaptive art lessons and equipment for Butler High School students

For those wishing to make a contribution to the VISIONS endowment fund on #GivingTuesday on Nov. 28 or before the end of the year, tax-deductible donations can be mailed to VISIONS Endowment Fund c/o The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main St., Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423-1038. To make an online donation, visit Visionsendowmentfund.org, and designate fund #3149.

The VISIONS Endowment Fund is a not-for-profit fund of the Vandalia-Butler Foundation, a component fund of The Dayton Foundation.

Fund supports students in Vandalia-Butler Schools