Thanksgiving blood drive at Vandalia Rec Center

VANDALIA — Keller Williams Hometown Realty in Dayton will team up with Community Blood Center to sponsor a Thanksgiving weekend blood drive Saturday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vandalia Recreation Center gym, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton. The “Buckeye Blood Donor” football t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Buckeye Blood Donor” campaign celebrates Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry week and the drive for football championships that peak during the Thanksgiving weekend. Everyone who registers to donate Monday, Nov. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 9 at a CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives will receive the “Buckeye Blood Donor” t-shirt. The gray t-shirt features a scarlet and gray football helmet with the map of Ohio and the CBC blood drop as the helmet emblem.

Thanksgiving begins the holiday season, a challenging time for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can. We especially encourage the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

OH Buckeye Helmet Pocket Tee Red Snow http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/web1_CBC-Buckeye-1.jpeg OH Buckeye Helmet Pocket Tee Red Snow

Blood drive hosted by Keller Williams