Lions Club to host Breakfast with Santa

VANDALIA – The Vandalia Lions Club will host their annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Vandalia Senior Center. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, bacon, orange juice, milk, and coffee. Prices are $6.00 for adults and $4.00 for children. Each child will receive a 4 x 6 photo taken with Santa Claus and a small gift. There will be two sessions, one at 9 a.m. and one at 10:30 a.m.

This popular event regularly sells out, and in order to control the group sizes, reservations are required. For reservations call Larry or Dee Smith at 890-2734.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/11/web1_Santa.jpg