Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

October 19

A business reported that unknown person(s) stole mail from their mailbox and attempted to cash one of the checks at a PNC Bank in Indianapolis. The investigation continues.

October 20

An officer had a semi tractor/trailer parked on Poe Avenue towed after it was parked in a no parking zone and was leaking antifreeze onto the roadway. Attempts were made to contact the owner or trucking company.

Officers reported a 17-year old juvenile male as a runaway in LEADS/NCIC.

Officers were dispatched to Nu-Tec Car Wash after a customer found a box of credit cards belonging to a known person. Police attempted to contact the person without success. The credit cards were secured in police property.

A complainant reported that her third party check writer has taken over $1,300 of her deposited monies but not forwarded it to the right recipients. The investigation continues.

October 21

A vehicle was towed from Greenhurst Drive after being given a 48-hour notice. The plates were expired since February.

October 22

A resident reported an unknown person used his credit card in Florida. The investigation continues.

October 23

A resident reported receiving credit cards in the mail he hadn’t applied for. The victim froze his credit and found no errors on his credit report. The investigation continues.

October 24

Randall Cox was arrested for domestic violence after threatening to harm a family member. He was taken to the county jail.

Police were dispatched to Arby’s to pick up a bike that had been left at the business. It was secured in police property.

A known suspect punched the victim in the mouth at Demmitt Elementary school. The victim required four stitches. The investigation continues.

Theodore Peeples, Jr. was arrested on a probation violation bench warrant out of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after a traffic stop on N. Dixie Drive. He was also issued two summonses for drug offenses. He was taken to the county jail.

October 25

An employee of Johnson Electric reported an unknown suspect stole his checkbook and other items from his desk. The investigation continues.

A resident on Homestretch Road reported that an unknown person stole a laptop from her unlocked vehicle. The investigation continues.

Aaron Storost was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of theft out of Vandalia Municipal Court. He was transferred to the custody of an Englewood Police Officer.

Jessica Ray was arrested on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia out of Dayton after police responded to the I-75/National Road overpass on a welfare check. She was transferred to the custody of a Dayton officer.

October 26

A resident on Brown School Road reported that a known person who stayed at her home took a check from her checkbook and cashed it for $300 at a bank. The investigation continues.

A school official notified police that a student’s parents were living outside the country. Police checked the apartment and basic needs are being met. Children Services were notified.

A driver reported that his semi truck was struck by another at the Flying J Travel Plaza. The investigation continues.

October 27

Corey Simmons was issued a summons for driving under suspension and his vehicle towed after a traffic stop on Poe Avenue.

