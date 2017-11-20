Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

November 5

Benchwood Road, domestic violence, The female victim states the father of her two children held a knife to the throat and threatened to kill her if the police were called. The suspect fled on foot upon my arrival and was not apprehended at the time but turned himself in to me within 24 hours and was booked at the county jail.

Extended Stay America, drug possession, Made contact with a male asleep in a vehicle at rear of business. Located several items consistent with drugs and drug trafficking in plain view. Operator was arrested for possession of a large amount of narcotics.

November 6

Walmart, burglary, no narrative listed

Boot Country, theft, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of a theft of a pair of boots, that occurred three days prior. The suspect is a white female with dark long hair, there is no further information on the suspect. A theft report was taken.

November 7

Walmart, no offense listed, A customer found a small baggie of marijuana on a shelf inside Walmart, and turned the property over to the store manager. Marijuana has been secured in the property room and marked for destruction.

November 8

Towne Center @ Benchwood, driving under suspension, I stopped a vehicle for expired license plates. The driver was found to be driving under suspension. The validation sticker on the license plates was issued to a different plate. Driver cited, vehicle towed, license plates seized.

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart for an employee theft complaint. Employee admitted to loading $500.00 on two separate Walmart money cards. Employee was arrested for felony theft.

November 9

Walmart, theft, On Thursday, November 09, 2017 @ 1006 hours, I was dispatched to 3465 York Commons Blvd, on a report of theft.

Frisch’s, forgery, Suspect entered Frisch’s and order a take out meal. Suspect paid using a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill. Suspect returned several minutes later and purchased another take out meal and paid using a second counterfeit one hundred dollar bill.

November 10

Extended Stay America, assault, physical assault between a male and female

Extended Stay America, Recovered syringes and pills from room where a party occurred over night. Property booked into property room marked for destruction.

Walnut Ridge, theft, Oxycodone tablets for a patient within a group home were discovered missing.

Miller Lane, OVI, Single car crash into pole at Chipotle Restaurant. Vehicle was located at Speedway with two flat tires and front end damage. Operator was subsequently arrested for OVI.

November 11

Walmart, theft, Shoplifter detained by Walmart Asset Protection Associates. Shoplifter summoned into VMC.

Persons charged or arrested

Christopher W. Baker, 23, domestic violence, felonious assault

Leslie A. Marie, 29, warrant for failure to appear (2)

Shana L. Rogers, 25, vandalism, burglary

Katie L. Brown, 26, theft, warrant for failure to appear

Patrick D. Watson, warrant for failure to appear, domestic violence

Harold C. Reynolds, 33, warrant driving under suspension

Brandon A. Neal, 24, driving under suspension

La’Shea L. Clay, 19, theft

Nicholas J. Cochran, 34, possession of controlled substances, endangering children

Stephanieann F. Keefer, 31, possession of controlled substances, endangering children, theft, possession of drug abuse instruments

Timothy S. Hussong, 29, theft, hit & run

Michael A. Cunningham, 19, warrant for burglary

Candy M. Bell, 31, warrant for failure to appear and theft

Jessica L. Withrow, 30, warrant for failure to appear

Shanna D. Jones, 44, OVI, failure to control, driving with no license

Dominique L. Watkins, 22, warrant for failure to appear

Kadeija M. Jones, 33, warrant for failure to appear

